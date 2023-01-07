Consider addressing the emerging climate crisis by committing to lowering your personal carbon footprint. But where to start? It is such a complex issue. A recent survey published by the New York Times asked readers to rate the effectiveness of a list of actions one can take to reduce one’s carbon footprint. The on-line survey asked the reader to rate each action’s effectiveness as “small, medium or large” and then gave the percentage of participants who got it right.
The following is a summary of the results:
Buy fewer things small 50%
Lower room temperature small 48%
Install a heat pump medium 39%
Use energy efficient appliances small 35%
Carpool small 34%
Recycle small 33%
Eat a vegetarian diet medium 26%
Live without a car large. 24%
Eat organic medium 23%
Use renewable energy large 22%
Avoid long flights large 13%
Eat vegan large 6%
I admit I got a lot of them wrong, as did most people. And I was surprised at the small ratings of actions like lowering temperature, installing a heat pump, using efficient appliances and carpooling. Recycling is probably the first action many people take. But even though recycling was given a small rating in reducing one’s carbon footprint, it certainly has other worthwhile benefits — reducing waste, pollution, saving landfill space, providing jobs.
When faced with a many-faceted task, it is human nature to pick the low-hanging fruit first. As you can see from the above, most of the easier things to do have a small rating.
The high rated actions, giving up your car, installing your own renewable energy system, eating way less animal products are the hard ones. Not many are willing to give up their cars, and driving an EV was not on the survey. But maybe it would receive at least a medium rating, maybe even a high rating if you have your own PV system to charge it with. These are big ticket items, but with new subsidies coming in from the renewable energy subsidies enacted last year, many should find them affordable.
Our meat and animal product diets are an enormous climate change contributor. Not many are going to go vegan, but eating a more plant-based diet will reduce your carbon footprint. And it is healthier and will save you money to boot.
So start your New Year’s resolution by doing the easier things first if you have not done so yet. Then work your way up to the hard ones with the most effect. Our future on Planet Earth depends on it.
