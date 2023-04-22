According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there was a shortage of 7 million homes for low-income renters in 2021. Stagnant wages and skyrocketing housing costs have left millions of Americans poorly housed or even unhoused.
Gentrification deepens the crisis. As once-affordable in-town neighborhoods go trendy and upscale, lower-income residents are often displaced. The resulting sprawl adds transportation costs to already strapped households, and puts additional strain on public infrastructure. This leads to further disparities in access to essential services.
From Athens County to big cities such as Columbus and Houston, the spiraling struggle to find decent housing takes a deep emotional toll. That’s why it’s such a bitter irony that, throughout the country, affordable housing has gotten a bad name.
It's understandable, though. The notorious Pruitt-Igoe complex in St. Louis, which had to be demolished due to abysmal living conditions, was just one of many failed public housing projects throughout the country.
It’s understandable, though.
Now a broad swath of the public resists low-income housing, because it has so often ruined neighborhoods and dragged down local economies.
But it doesn’t have to be this way.
Vienna has treated housing as a public utility for 100 years. When Austria’s capital emerged from the wreckage of World War I, it began building social housing citywide. This has continued, with constant upgrades, and today, high-quality, affordable homes are available to all. You can’t even tell someone’s income from their address in that town. Housing stability and a strong sense of community have won Vienna multiple awards as the world’s most livable city.
When Singapore emerged from colonial rule in 1965, it was crammed with slums, fires and race riots. But it committed to providing good housing as a basic human right. Through a comprehensive system of subsidies, grants, and long-term leases, the young city-state has achieved a homeownership rate of 90% (vs. 66% in the U.S.). This has powered its remarkable transformation into the prosperous global powerhouse showcased in the film Crazy Rich Asians.
To be effective, public infrastructure must be built to serve everyone, regardless of income. Aspiring Viennese and Singaporean professionals tend to remain in public housing because of its high amenity—even when their incomes increase tenfold or more. In Hong Kong, the priciest towers are ringed by subsidized flats and built directly over the transit hubs. Top executives routinely ride the metro to and from their swank penthouses, rather than an airport limo or a private car.
Affordable housing shouldn’t merely warehouse the poor. It should be part of a larger effort to make housing and transportation safe, dignified and affordable for everyone. Vienna, Singapore and Hong Kong were poorer than us when they started building for everyone. Inclusive development led directly to the vibrant, diverse economies they became. We should learn from them and not be cheap when it comes to public housing.
Kevin Polk created edenicity.com and participated in an international housing delegation in 2021.
