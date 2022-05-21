By Anna Hess
Did you know that both “firefly” and “lightning bug” mean the exact same thing, but that not all fireflies are alike? There are actually dozens of types of fireflies in our region, the first of which are just starting to sparkle in the Athens area now.
Spring Treetop Flashers
Spring Treetop Flashers (Pyractomena borealis) usually stay up high and won’t visit treeless yards. Head outside an hour after sunset in May to catch them in action and learn the nuts and bolts of flash-pattern-based firefly identification.
That’s right — — the glowing insects in your yard are talking in code! Most of the ones you’ll see are males searching for a female of their same species. Later in the summer, there could be several different types of fireflies in the same small area, at which point females might find it hard to recognize a potential mate in the dark. Enter the flash code.
If you look closely, you’ll notice that different firefly species have different length pauses between each flash. The tricky part for us humans is that all fireflies slow down in cold weather and speed up when it’s warm. Last year’s notes remind me that I measured two-second pauses for Spring Treetop Flashers at 75 Fahrenheit and three-second pauses at 63 Fahrenheit. Depending on how fast you count those Mississippis, your results may vary. But chances are good this species is the only one you’ll see until June.
Big Dippers
Once summer rolls around, several other types of fireflies join the show. At that point, Big Dippers (Photinus pyralis) become the standout fireflies. Big Dippers are the raccoon of the firefly world, able to adapt to human landscapes where they have no problem with treeless, mowed lawns. In fact, if you caught fireflies as a kid, chances are good they were Big Dippers. This species is certainly the easiest to catch!
Once they show up around mid-June, Big Dippers will be the first fireflies to start flashing just as dusk settles on the landscape. To make everything even simpler, Big Dippers are named for their long flashes that start close to the ground then rise up toward the stars. With such a distinctive glow, you don’t even need to catch one to know what you’re looking at.
Firefly Resources
I could continue regaling you with tidbits about the many other species of fireflies for another page or ten. But instead I will point the interested toward three resources then end with the answer to the burning question I suspect is at the top of everyone’s mind.
If you want to learn more, your first stop should be Massachusetts Audubon’s Firefly Watch Website at www.massaudubon.org/get-involved/community-science/firefly-watch. There, you can download flash-pattern cheat sheets, watch identification tutorials, and sign up for a fun and scientifically important citizen-science project.
Next up, I highly recommend Lynn Frierson Faust’s Fireflies, Glow-worms, and Lightning Bugs. This picture-heavy field guide is top notch...as long as you understand that scientists are still teasing apart the differences between firefly species. Names may change and some of your backyard fireflies might not have been labeled yet.
Finally, I’m leading two hands-on firefly workshops through Appalachian Understories this summer, on June 18 and July 9. I hope you’ll head over to www.appalachianunderstories.com/eventbrite and sign up.
Where Have All the Fireflies Gone?
Okay, now for the pressing question: “Why don’t I see as many fireflies as I did when I was a kid?” Some of this is just because your life has grown busy and you don’t spent as much time on the porch in the evenings. (Or maybe that’s just me?) But a good bit of the problem lies in habitat loss.
The worst bane of adult fireflies is outdoor lighting, which wreaks havoc on their sex lives. Please consider turning off your porch lights when you’re not using them. Motion-activated security lights are more firefly friendly than the permanent sort since they go dark when no one is around.
Fireflies in the larval stage, colloquially known as glow worms, are just as sensitive but to different pollutants. Glow worms live in the ground, often in soggy areas. They die quickly if you use chemicals on your lawn or drain every damp spot. Many need leaf litter to hide under, so you might consider raking autumn debris to weedy edges rather than bagging and disposing while mowing from fence line to fence line. After all, “weed” is just a human term for the natural plants that wild critters crave.
Once you tweak your yard to become more firefly friendly, the light shows will gradually rebound. How many species will you be able to identify this summer? I’ve seen at least half a dozen right outside my back door.
Anna Hess is the author of The Weekend Homesteader. She lives in Athens County, Ohio.
