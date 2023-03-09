Once upon a time, a person could safely drink the surface water from just about any fresh water system such as ponds, rivers and lakes. Unfortunately, that has changed.
Modern life has gotten physically easier but also more polluted. Burning fossil fuels emits mercury and other contaminates into the atmosphere and overuse of plastics has resulted in micro-plastics being everywhere including in our drinking water.
I have lived off the grid for most of my adult life and have always drank water from dug wells. The cabin I live in now is about ¼ mile from the drinking water well and the trail goes up a steep rugged hill. I decided to dig a well closer to the cabin for the sake of convenience and safer water. I knew it would be a challenge because the creek is a little distance below.
The first three feet were pretty easy and went through brown clay. I was able to do this with a shovel, post hole digger and bucket. Then I hit soft red shale and had to use a mallet and long chisel which was not too bad but a little slower. Then I hit hard red shale which only got harder as I progressed and finally became so difficult I bought an electric jackhammer. This worked very well.
A cell phone is a good tool for off grid living when it gets the Internet because this allows for obtaining information, but sometimes it doesn’t get good reception – thats just how it goes when living in a semi wilderness situation. With some solar panels, deep cycle batteries and an inverter, a person can live reasonably comfortable. I became more and more interested in what I was digging through and found out that sandstone makes a good aquifer. Sandstone is considered permeable and with the cracks and fissures, it is capable of holding a good bit of water so I knew I had to hit it. Just how far into the sandstone I would have to go, I could not find. Hydrology is not an exact science.
I have heard of coal miners being drawn down into the mines by some mysterious promptings. I think I can understand this because at 20’ down, I have gone through millions of years of geology. I learned that sandstone is formed by slow moving rivers in which the heavier particles sink to the bottom while the lighter particles are swept away. The tremendous pressure from the layers above cause compaction and cementing of the grains.
Shale is formed by mud that slides over the sandstone and is also compacted. I finally reached the transition point where the shale met the sandstone and it was an interesting mixture of the two. Then I finally reached pure sandstone and it was very clean and beautiful but no water.
Eventually, I hit what would be called seams that occur between sections of sandstone. Some of the seams consisted of very wet gray silt while others consisted of very wet brown material. I was able to easily scrape this water bearing material out with my finger but the water was not flowing in like I had hoped for. Although this well doesn’t need to yield a lot of water (since it is only for drinking) it does need to produce more. My ladder will not allow me to go very much deeper and the project will end. If I only get a few gallons a day, I will be happy because I know this will be very clean and healthy water and close by.
I would not advise anyone to dig a well by hand unless they absolutely had to. Drilling a well is safer and more efficient.
Dennis Miller lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County, Ohio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.