When it comes to causes of climate change, we think of our cars and coal-fired power plants. But there is another major contributor that is not so apparent but is staring in our face — the food left on our plates. Food waste!
The statistics are shocking.
According to the ReFED website, the U.N. Environment Programme and other sources, the world wasted some 931 million metric tons of food in 2019. That is an average of 266 pounds per person and 17 percent of all food produced in that year. In the U.S. in that year 24% of all food available entered the waste stream. That was 54 million tons of food that could have made 90 billion meals. Worldwide, 690 million people face hunger each year. In the U.S. l in 8 people face food insecurity.
When food is buried in a landfill, it breaks down, releasing methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. It is contributing 10% to global climate change emissions. The resources that went into producing all that wasted food, the fuel, fertilizer, water, etc. are also wasted. In the U.S. food waste causes 4% of greenhouse gas emissions, 24% of water use, 18% of cropland and 24% landfill space. In the U.S. all food waste associated emissions from farm to fork to landfill would be the equivalent of 72 coal-burning power plants.
Food waste occurs all along the food chain and for various reasons. On farms it is estimated 17 million tons or 21% of total food waste occurs because of crops damaged due to weather, insects, disease, overproduction, etc. At the processors, 11 million tons or 14% is wasted due to their manufacturing processes.
At the retail level of supermarkets and restaurants, the waste is 23 million tons or 28% of the total. Unsold food that spoils, or is out-of-date is thrown out. And in our homes 30 million tons, or 37% is wasted. We buy too much, it spoils on the shelf and in the fridge, or we leave it on our plates.
But this climate change/world hunger problem has many available solutions. Composting food waste, instead of landfilling it, turns waste into a valuable resource. Many communities like Athens and Ohio University have large-scale composting operations.
Many organizations collect unsold but edible food to distribute to those who need it. CFI in Athens has its Donation Station at the Athens Farmers Market to collect unsold foods and distribute them to the community.
California leads the way by requiring supermarkets to give away, rather than throw out, edible unsold food. It requires all cities to compost 75% of all organic wastes by 2025. Stringent supermarket cosmetic standards and sell-by dates need to be relaxed, as they cause a lot of good food to be thrown out. Food waste can also be turned into animal feed and used to produce biogas. It is in fact not a waste, but a valuable resource.
And that plate in front of you. Do what your mother told you — “CLEAN YOUR PLATE”.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County and gives away or composts his spoiled or excess produce.
