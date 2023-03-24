Well, that’s what many birdwatchers will say, at least. The time they look forward to after the cold and short days of winter - SPRING MIGRATION.
Each morning, it seems, brings in another species not seen or heard since last fall. Today, March 20, the Spring Equinox, brought my first singing Song Sparrow of the season. to my brushy fence row.
And many more species are on their way. By mid-April deep into May the fields and woods will be teeming with colorful warblers, orioles, and tanagers. Some of the less colorful species will bless us with their songs. And by the first of June it is essentially over, although living here we are privileged to have a number of those birds make this their summer home.
Actually, trying to set a date for the beginning of avian migration is a problematic task, to use a word that seems to be having its heyday. By the time the first warblers arrive, the bulk of waterfowl migration is already past. Male Red-winged Blackbirds generally have arrived here by the end of February. And a warming climate seems well correlated with an increasing number of species who may be found here in the winter months, birds we always considered to be migratory. Over the years I have found Eastern Phoebes in Athens County every month of the year.
Why birds migrate is a fascinating topic.
Essentially it boils down to what types of food they can eat and where they go to nest. Louisiana Waterthrush is generally our first arriving warbler species, regularly appearing by the last week of March. The “water” part of their name is the only part that makes sense. They are the only warbler that forages for their food, aquatic invertebrates, by wading in the small shallow streams along which they nest, flipping over leaves and debris as they go.
Other warblers, which are almost entirely insectivorous, have to wait until leaf-out on woody plants and the appearance of caterpillars. Their migration is timed to coincide with that event. Yellow-rumped Warblers are the only warbler to often over-winter this far north. That they can do so is due to their ability to digest the waxy coating of Poison Ivy berries. Years with little fruit means they travel farther south. They also regularly come to the suet mix at my feeders.
Spring migration of songbirds is, in comparison to fall, a short-lived event. That is because birds are coming here, either to stay or passing through, on their way to the area where they will find a mate (hopefully) and reproduce. Males come through first, since for songbirds they are the ones to claim the best territory they can, then obtain a mate. Whoever gets there first can claim the best territory.
There is a powerful incentive to be first, which sometimes can be disastrous, if weather turns foul and food is insufficient. Birds that are omnivorous are generally earlier migrants. Flycatchers are the last songbirds to migrate through, since they largely subsist on flying insects, which appear later than caterpillars. One of my favorite species, the boreal forest bog nesting Olive-sided Flycatcher, may be found here in the first week of June.
Why my favorite? It’s the song, a loud “Quick, three beers”! That’s why you may find me, in early June, sitting at a picnic table at Little Fish brewery, scanning the treetops around the wetland. Wherever you go, whatever birds you want to see, I hope you will get out the to enjoy the fabulous spectacle of bird migration.
Southern Ohio native Bob Scott Placier is a retired instructor of Natural Resources at Hocking Collage.
