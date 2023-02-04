Edward O Wilson, one of the most accomplished scientists of our time, has been hailed as Darwin’s successor. Richard Rhodes tells the compelling story of Wilson’s life in his 2021 book — SCIENTIST.
Wilson was born on June 10, 1929 in Birmingham, Alabama. He came from a long line of Southern Baptists — no drinking, no gambling, no college education. His father was an accountant, a skill he had learned in the Army. Two major events occurred when he was seven — his parents got divorced and he lost the use of an eye in a fishing accident.
For most of his childhood he lived with his father or was farmed out to friends or relatives. His father moved a lot due to his job. He felt drawn to the natural world at a young age.
As Wilson described his childhood: “a nomadic existence made nature my companion of choice … animal and plants I could count on, human relationships were more difficult.” He was very bright in school and skipped a grade. This of course make him the runt of his class, and the bullying that resulted made him more shy and introverted, and reenforced his love of nature.
At the age of nine, his father remarried and got a job in Washington DC. Their home was just a few blocks from Washington’s Rock Creek Park, three square miles of nature for him to explore. Also, the National Museum of Natural History and National Zoo were a nickel’s streetcar ride away. Wilson was able to immerse himself in nature. He found a friend, Ellis MacLeod, with similar interests and the two aspiring biologists spent their days exploring nature.
One day in the park they found a rotting stump swarming with ants. Wilson identified them as citronella ants, due to the strong lemony odor they omit. This peaked his interest in ants, which later became the major focus of his career. The two friends decided they were going to be entomologists.
In 1941, his father moved the family to Mobile, Alabama. Wherever he lived, the aspiring entomologist sought out the wild places. There was a vacant lot growing wild near their home, so he undertook to survey the entire lot and identify every kind of ant living there. He found one he did not know. It was a red, mound-building ant which tended to bite. It was the red imported fire ant, an invasive species from Argentina which most likely arrived in the port. It has since spread over the South, consuming crop seedlings. At the age of 13 Wilson was the first to spot it.
At the age of 12, Wilson joined the Boy Scouts. He had become bored with school but scouting became his equivalent of a high school science class. He became an Eagle Scout (Scouting’s highest rank) in three years. Wilson was a camp counselor at the Mobile area scout camp. The counselor experience gave him a taste for teaching. He personally maintained a private collection of snakes and was once bitten by a rattlesnake.
As a 16-year-old high school senior, Wilson’s attention turned to being the first in his family to go to college. He saved for college, working as a paper boy, short-order cook, and office boy. His father and mother, who had also remarried, were able to help financially. So in September, 1946, at the age of 17, Edward O Wilson entered the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa with the goal of becoming a field biologist.
More on Wilson in a later article.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens Co. and has a master’s degree in botany from Ohio University.
