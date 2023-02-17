My last column outlined the childhood of the renowned scientist, Edward O. Wilson.
Here is a brief synopsis of his extraordinary career as told in Richard Rhodes’ book "Scientist."
Wilson started at the University of Alabama (his home state) in 1946 and earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in four years. He worked at the University of Tennessee before being accepted at Harvard as a Ph.D. student in biology in 1951 at the age of 22.
His studies focused on ants, and he went on long field trips to Cuba and the South Pacific islands to collect them, discovering several new species. He married the love of his life, Irene Kelley, in 1955, whose strength helped sustain him throughout his long career.
After getting his Ph.D., Wilson was offered an assistant professorship at Harvard starting in 1956. James Watson, co-discoverer of the double helix structure of DNA in 1953, also started his professorship at Harvard in 1956. Thus began the great “field vs. lab” biologist war.
Watson and Crick’s double helix discovery propelled molecular biology to academic prominence. Biology departments around the country, indeed the world, shifted resources, professorships, lab space and money toward molecular biology.
Traditional field biology got the short end. James Watson had little tolerance for ecological and environmental studies. He considered field biologists like Wilson “stamp collectors.” Wilson fought back. His excellence in his work with ants earned him tenure before Watson. It was reported that, upon first hearing of Wilson’s tenure appointment, Watson marched around the department muttering expletives.
Wilson believed that more molecular and cellular biology was needed in the curriculum, but not to the extent of extinction of other disciplines. It was reductionist — reducing life to its molecular and biochemical scaffolding. The natural world in all its immense variety was more than chemistry and physics.
Relationships within and between species could be informed by the new science, but it could not fully explain them. Of course both disciplines are needed.
Wilson started his “evolutionary biology” course. His research on ants focused on ant communication. They communicate by chemicals, not language. Such chemicals are called pheromones. The first ants to find a new food source leave an odor trail of a certain pheromone for other ants to follow. Wilson found which gland in the ant’s body produced the pheromone, made an artificial odor trail, and the ants came rushing along it.
Wilson was a prolific writer. His first book was "The Insect Societies," 1971.
The social insects such as ants, termites and bees, have complex societies which has made them the dominant of insect species. His next book, "Social Biology," 1975, explored how animal species’ social behavior evolved. Prey animals form herds to protect themselves from predators. Some predator species form groups to enhance their hunting success.
His attention turned to human society in "On Human Nature," 1978. Here he explored hereditary influences on human nature and the role of biology in the evolution of human culture.
"Genes, Mind and Culture," 1981, traced the co-evolution of human genes and culture. "Biophilia," 1984, sought to explain humans’ love for the natural world in evolutionary and psychological terms.
Wilson became an avid advocate for ecology and the environment. He is considered the father of biodiversity. He saw extinction as “the silent crisis of our time.” He studied the fragmentation of the Brazilian rain forest and how biodiversity can be maintained.
He also studied how the world’s food supply depends on too few food species, and the need for diversification. These themes appear in his books THE DIVERSITY OF LIFE and HALF-EARTH, in which he advocated for committing half the earth’s land surface to nature.
Wilson was instrumental in launching the online Encyclopedia of Life in 2008 (www.eol.org). EOL is a global data base on the 1.9 million species of living organisms recognized by science.
Edward O. Wilson died in 2021 at the age of 92. His legacy lives on.
