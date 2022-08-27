During my years of teaching at Hocking College, I would often ask students in my Ornithology classes to name a bird, or a type of bird, when calling the roll at our first meeting.
This was partly a mnemonic device on my part, a way to begin learning their names by association. And I was, at least in the beginning, surprised how often the answer was “owls”, or even a particular species.
Surprised, I suppose, in that most of us, even wildlife students (and their teachers) may go weeks or months at a time neither seeing nor hearing these most dyptic, largely nocturnal, beings.
There are only three common species of owls in Ohio, with another five that take real effort, and sometimes luck, to encounter. Perhaps it is their elusiveness, or the folklore and mysteries about them, that generates such interest.
The Harry Potter series of books and films had already entranced masses of young people before I started asking my question of new students. In hindsight, I wish I could have been able to tabulate pre and post Harry responses to my query.
Let’s return to those three common owls of Ohio. What are they? Easily the most common is the Eastern Screech-owl. This makes sense, in that they are the smallest of our resident owls and found in a variety of habitats. In contrast, the Barred Owl (Who-cooks-for-you?!) is more dependent upon forested habitats, with larger trees. They are scarce to find in our most agricultural counties but seem more common than Screech-owls in my heavily forested Vinton County neighborhood.
Finally, the Great Horned Owl is one of the most widely distributed owls in the world occurring throughout the Americas. But not that common in Southeastern Ohio, being a species that prefers more open landscapes.
So those are our three common owls, resident year-around, but mostly undetected until they begin vocalizing to initiate their breeding seasons. But here’s something that even most owl devotees don’t know.
Pretty regularly, at 4-5- year intervals, and for the late fall into late winter period, none of these three species are the most numerous owl species in Ohio. That honor falls to the diminutive Northern Saw-whet Owl.
They exhibit a population cycle, as do some other far northern species, based upon boom-and-bust cycles of their prey species, mostly small rodents. The species will have a season of fabulous reproductive success, and that Fall large numbers of young owls will head southward, sometimes going as far as the Gulf States. I have been banding these owls since 2003, more seriously since I retired in 2015, and have experienced several of these cycles.
2016 was an “irruption” year, I caught 45 Saw-whets, only 18 the following year. Continued low numbers until 2020, when they shot up to 95, including 16 in one night! Several other Ohio owl banders went well over 100. Then last year my total fell to 27.
Looking forward to 2024!
Southern Ohio native Bob Scott Placier is a retired instructor of Natural Resources at Hocking College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.