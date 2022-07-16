Energy.
All of my life I cannot account for an instant that I have not been a consumer of energy.
Who could?
Not anyone I know, have known, or have ever met, lives without being a consumer of energy.
Let that sink in for a moment.
Energy to heat and cool our home, to cool or freeze our food, to cook, to have light when it’s dark, to have running water (hot), to power our automobiles, entertainment, and then think about your job and what energy is there and to accomplish what.
The point being- every aspect of your life revolves around the consumption of energy. And as the world population grows, the consumption of energy must grow?
I’ve been an energy engineer all of my working life thus far. I have always been trying to design something ‘more efficient’. How can I make that process, that machine more efficient?
An inefficient electric motor will convert 85% -90% of electric in, to mechanical work out. Looking at a gasoline internal combustion engine in a car, that is more like 40% efficient at turning gasoline into mechanical work.
There are still plenty of fans (air moving fan in your furnace) that are merely 40% efficient.
Energy comes in a lot of forms.
Let me list some.
Anything that will burn contains ‘energy’. Wood, gasoline, coal, oil, natural gas, propane.
How about wind? If we turn a windmill with wind, we can generate energy. Water moving from higher to lower (waterfall), or just moving — if we can harness the energy in a mass of water changing elevation (running downhill) using a hydroelectric generator, we can generate energy.
Not so much that we are ‘generating energy’ — we are just capturing some of it and converting it to a form that we use (generally electricity). Energy from the sun. Energy from the ground (geothermal).
What about the fact that the oceans have a constant tidal energy, in and out every day.
From this, I want to discuss two things.
(1) Free energy. Is there such a thing? And then (2) energy storage. Free energy:
Is energy from the sun free?
In my view, solar energy is probably the most ‘free’ energy I can think of. If the sun is shining, and you have means to convert that into a form of energy you can use (yes — solar panel to electricity) then that was almost free.
A few other rather simple ideas of free energy: If I put a large tank on a hill, allow rain to fill it and then capture the energy from draining the water, was that energy free? Wind energy, free? Geothermal : If I bury a long tube 6-8 feet deep in the ground and use a small fan to blow air through it, the air will be cooled by the ground temperature (50 F).
If my air was 80 F to start, and I lower the temperature to 65 F using the ground as a heat sink, was that free energy?
And then, energy storage. The battery.
Just think, the amount of energy created when burning a small bon fire for a few friends to roast hot dogs and have an evening of social chatter, if we could store that energy it would probably heat a home for three weeks.
And the sun.
Converting and storing solar energy in a battery.
What is a battery? Can you consider ice a battery?
How about a large tank of water? As I see it, future energy solutions will need to advance technology in three areas. Harness of available free energy (renewables), efficiency improvement in all things energy, and energy storage — higher capacity batteries.
Yes — all known entities, but explained from a different angle.
The longer I live, the less energy I want to consume and the less waste I want to generate.
Jason Morosko is a local passive house consultant and energy engineer.
