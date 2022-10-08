“Man does not live by bread alone.” “I am the bread of life.” “He will clear his threshing floor, gathering his wheat into the barn and burning up the chaff.” Wheat and bread, as mentioned in the Bible, were instrumental to the emergence of western civilization .
Early humans were hunter/gatherers. In the area called the Fertile Crescent (Mesopotamia, now Iraq), one of the plant foods they gathered were the seeds of a wild wheat called emmer.
The first evidence for cultivation of emmer was around 9600 BCE in South Levant. These early gatherers selected for large grains and seed heads that did not shatter. Wild wheat grains tend to shatter or fall off the seed head early, so they selected for plants with seeds remaining attached to the ear.
Once enough wheat could be grown and stored, the early Mesopotamian civilization developed. Another wild wheat, einkorn, was first cultivated in southern Turkey. Wheat cultivation reached Greece, Cyprus and India by 6500 BCE. It reached the British Isles and Scandinavia by 4000 and China by 2600 BCE. Egyptians were the first to develop breadmaking using the oven.
With modern breeding of improved varieties and mechanization of wheat farming worldwide, production has soared. In 2020, production reached 761 million tons, second only to corn. Wheat is grown on more land area than any other crop, 545 million acres, with an average yield of 7,100 pounds per acre. The top five wheat producers are China, India, Russia, U.S. and Canada.
Nutritionally wheat has 13% protein and a good source of carbs and fiber (in whole wheat). But its protein is lacking in the essential amino acid lysine. Fortunately, legumes are higher in lysine, so combining whole wheat and beans in a meal makes for complete protein. Increasing global demand for wheat is partly due to the adhesive property of gluten used in processed foods. But gluten intolerance in some people with coeliac disease is a down side of wheat, fueling the sales of gluten-free foods.
Traditional farmers planted locally-saved seed stock called landraces, which maintained a high level of genetic diversity. Modern wheat breeding throughout the 20th century developed inbred wheat cultivars for high yield, disease resistance, tolerance to moisture and heat stress.
The American agronomist Norman Borlaug at the CIMMYT research center in Mexico in the 1950s and 60s developed semi-dwarf, high yielding wheat varieties. When adapted widely first in Mexico and then India and Pakistan, wheat yields nearly doubled. This era is called the Green Revolution.
But replacing local, genetically diverse landraces with inbred cultivars worldwide, as has been done with most crops, makes crop production more vulnerable to the unexpected. For example more weather extremes, spreading insect pests, more severe crop disease. And with climate change, the unexpected is what we can expect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.