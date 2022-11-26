Last Sunday the United Nations Climate Conference, Cop 27, concluded after over 2 weeks of intense debate in Sharm el — Sheikh, Egypt. Almost 200 countries were represented, with John Kerry the chief U.S. representative. He got COVID on the last days of the conference for his efforts.
President Biden spoke to the conference to reaffirm the U.S. leadership position after former President Trump withdrew from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord. He sited the passage of his landmark Inflation Reduction Act which funds major incentives for clean energy and announced new EPA rules to improve oil and gas monitoring to cut methane gas emissions — a major greenhouse gas pollutant. These measures should help the U.S. meet its Paris commitment to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the decade’s end.
The summit’s most contentious issue was to establish a new fund to compensate poor countries for “loss and damage” caused by the growing number of extreme weather events made worse by climate change — drought, flooding, sea level rise, storms, fires, etc. Catastrophic flooding last summer in Pakistan killed thousands and caused $30 billion in damages. Extreme drought in Sudan is causing untold suffering and loss of life. Countries like these are the least responsible for causing climate change but are the most heavily impacted by it. This fund would help them deal with these impacts.
The third world countries have been arguing for years that the rich developed countries which have contributed the lion’s share of global warming emissions should compensate them for their losses. The U.S. is the world’s historical leader of emissions, but we are now second to China which is the current leader. The third is the European Union.
The U.S. finally agreed to the fund as long as it faces unlimited liability. This “loss and damage” fund is the greatest achievement for Cop 27. Representatives of 24 countries are to work out the details.
But Cop 27 did little to speed up the countries’ commitments to reduce emissions beyond what they agreed to in 2015. The climate scientists say we need to keep the warming down to1.5 degrees C. to avoid the worst effects of climate change.
If the current trends continue, the world in on track for a 2.1 — 2.9 temperature rise this century. World emissions would need to be slashed in half in a decade to stay at 1.5 degrees C. warming. U.S. emissions have declined since 2015 but not enough to reach 50% reduction.
China’s emissions have soared in the last 20 years but they are world’s leader in solar and wind manufacturing, and installation of these clean energy alternatives, and so could be on track for major emission reductions in the coming years. The EU was the most on track for emission reductions, but now the Ukrainian War has thrown a monkey wrench into the process.
The Biden Administration was able to pass major clean energy incentives with the Democrats’ slim hold on Congress. But now the climate crisis-denying Republicans are set to have a slim majority in the House so will be able to block any further action on climate and can block funding for the ”loss and damage” fund.
