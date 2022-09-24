Without water, life as we know it on our planet could not exist.
One accepted theory about how this magical substance got here is that our planet was originally dry after its formation but at some point comets of frozen water crashed into it.
Our planet is covered with about 71% water and of that total amount about 97% is saltwater and 2% is fresh water locked up as ice or otherwise unaccessible while about 1% is available to us in the form of fresh water lakes, rivers and wells.
Municipal water is obtained from the various supplies and treated to make it safe for those hooked up to it and although most people are comfortable with using it, it does not have the same taste as water from a properly maintained private well.
A person living off the water grid can do so without a lot of money but the trade off is that they are on their own as far as safety and convenience is concerned. Water for cleaning and washing can be obtained either in cisterns or indoor water catchment systems. If a person is able to build their home with a second story, they can catch their water from the roof into upstairs water storage and eliminate the need for water pumps as gravity will do the job of delivering water to the downstairs water outlets.
Rainwater used to be considered safe for drinking but not anymore; our world is so polluted that the safest way for a person living off grid is to get water from a well of some sort. The safest well is drilled or driven. A drilled well is capable of going several hundred feet but the danger here is hitting saltwater. Another type of well is the driven well but this type of well only goes to about 80 feet.
Another type of well is the dug well. This type of well can be used when a person lives in an area that drilling equipment cannot reach or is too expensive to do. A dug well is very susceptible to contamination of some sort so the builder must be careful to prevent rainwater and critters from getting into it.
No matter where a person decides to put a well , they can be assured they will hit water but this depends on how deep and through what they are willing go.
Another good thing about a private well that is under the control of the owner is that it will supply water that is safe and clean as long as it is the proper distance from anything that can contaminate it.
Rainwater falling upon the earth is purified by plants and micro-organisms in the soil and filtered by the aquifer that contains it. Aquifers are generally of some sort of permeable stone and acts as a sponge holding the water. Springs are some of the best sources of drinking water and usually occur at the base of sandstone or some other kind of permeable stone but they should be checked for any type of bacteria.
