2021 would have been a great year to invest in home energy efficiency. Low interest rates and prices would have let homeowners break even in just a few months or years. Then they could save money for decades to come.
Ah, the good old days!
In 2022, the war in Ukraine shocked supply chains around the world. Prices and interest rates spiked. Homeowners, businesses and local governments thought twice about upgrading.
But with energy prices and climate change spiraling out of control, we and our planet have never needed the upgrades more.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) aims to break this logjam.
Signed into law in August, 2022, IRA includes a massive 10-year commitment of at least $369 billion for clean energy, building efficiency, conservation and rural development.
These incentives are available to individuals, nonprofits, businesses, municipalities and states.
Where will all that money come from?
A one-page summary on the Senate website explains that the IRA cracks down on the biggest corporate tax dodgers. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, dozens of companies including FedEx, HP, Nike and Duke Energy have paid zero Federal income taxes in recent years, and lined their pockets with massive tax rebates.
By closing these loopholes, the IRA expects to fund itself and reduce the budget deficit by $300 billion.
Homeowners, renters and owners or residents in multifamily buildings can start the process with a home energy assessment (and get a $150 tax credit).
This will help them prioritize efficiency upgrades such as adding insulation or high-efficiency windows, doors, appliances and heat pumps. The IRA covers at least 30% of these costs in tax credits, up to $1,200 per year.
Alternatively, through its HOMES program, the IRA provides refundable, transferable tax credits. For the consumer, these can cut the up-front sticker price of energy upgrades by 40% (80% for low- to moderate-income households) with total savings of up to $8,000. The HEERA program offers up to $14,000 in point of sale discounts (up to 100% for low-income families) for efficient home electrification.
However, HOMES and HEERA are run by the states, so keep an eye out for when and how they roll out in Ohio.
The IRA’s 30% electric vehicle (EV) credit refunds up to $7,500 per new EV purchased, or $4,000 per used EV. Homeowners can get a 30% tax credit on rooftop solar power installed between 2022 and 2032, with no income restrictions.
Local governments and tax-exempt organizations can receive cash payments that cover up to 70% of their decarbonization efforts through the IRA’s direct pay program. These are non-competitive stacking incentives for energy efficiency (30%), upgrading historically fossil fuel dependent areas (10%), using American-made components (10%), use in low-income or tribal communities (10%) and passing the benefits directly to those communities (20%).
Cityrenewables.org maintains a database of these grants and programs.
The IRA strives to cut greenhouse emissions by 40% by 2030, and strengthen U.S. jobs. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get paid to make a difference,and the best time to act is now.
Kevin Polk hosts the Edenicity podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.