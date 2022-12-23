Just because life gets easier does not mean it gets better.
Late Eighteenth Century English literature saw an increase in the use of the French word ennui which translates into English as: idleness or boredom. The feudal system had made life so easy for the elite that they often suffered from boredom so deep it caused insanity and sometimes even suicide. This problem did not affect the common people because they were too busy doing useful things.
The word, ennui, does not appear much in English Literature at the beginning of the Eighteenth Century but becomes much more frequently used as the century progresses until it becomes quite common toward the end of the century.
Something else happened in Eighteenth Century England and that was the beginning of the Industrial Revolution which allowed goods to be produced quickly and cheaply. Much new wealth and lazy money also appeared.
The invention of the steam engine allowed factories to have much power to manufacture goods but the people who worked in those factories were usually poorly paid so the rich got richer and the poor got poorer. Prior to this, goods were produced by hand by the common people in what was referred to as “cottage industries”.
By this method, cloth was handwoven on looms with thread and yarn spun with spinning wheels which required quite a lot of work. Carriages were built in privately owned shops while the iron was heated in forages and hammered into shapes by blacksmiths. All the common people had a job to do and because of this, they had a sense of purpose. Unfortunately, some of the wealthy were victims of their own success.
At first, a working person might feel that it would be wonderful to have so much money that they would not have to worry about anything. But they would have to have generations of acquired wealth and no real skills to understand the horror of ennui. The beauty of having a healthy mind is to be able to work out problems and be frugal enough to make ends meet.
A thinking person is able to educate themselves and be capable of using what they have to improve their situation; this leads to improved self esteem. But the person who has never had to worry about money can find themselves getting into trouble. Some of the happiest people on the planet enjoy the security of having each other and know how to create reciprocity – they do not suffer from jealousy.
There are some Americans (the ultra wealthy?) and most authoritarian governments who would just as soon do away with democracy because it puts too much power in the hands of the common people. The solution to this is for the common people to stop admiring the wealthy and treat each other with kindness and respect. A person should feel proud to be able to do a job that makes things better for all who want to live free from oppression.
Dennis Miller lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County, Ohio
