One hundred years ago a chemist from Columbus, Ohio, made a discovery that changed the course of history.
It was the dawn of the automobile age. But the internal combustion engines of the time were plagued by a persistent problem — engine knock. The engine would vibrate and could stall as the car accelerated. For autos to catch on, the engine knock had to the eliminated. Enter the Ohio chemist Thomas Midgley (1889-1944).
Midgley was raised in Columbus and studied chemistry at Cornell University. In high school, Midgley developed a life-long obsession with the periodic table. His knowledge of the elements and their properties served him well. Out of college, he got a job at a research lab in Dayton (a subsidiary of General Motors) under Charles Kettering. Kettering had invented the electronic ignition for cars. Before that, autos had to be started with a hand crank, which was a major impediment to automobile commercialization. The other major impediment was engine knock and nobody could figure out what caused it.
Midgley and Kettering went to work and finally found that the cause was fuel inside the cylinders igniting too abruptly, creating a surge of pressure. It rattled the drivers’ bones and wasted fuel. They needed a gasoline additive to slow ignition. For five years Midgley and his coworkers went through the periodic table testing every element. They tried some 33,000 different compounds. They found that the heavier elements on the right side of the table worked best. They tried the heaviest element known at the time — lead.
They concocted the lead compound tetraethyl lead and added a single teaspoon to their knocking test engine. The knock was silenced completely. They settled on a lead-gas ratio of 1 to 1,300. Now drivers could accelerate fast, and take steep hills without stalling. The leaded fuel was branded Ethyl and was first offered for sale at a gas station in Dayton in February 1923. By 1924, GM, Standard Oil and DuPont started a joint venture to produce Ethyl gasoline at scale. The automobile age, with all its social and environmental implications, began in earnest.
The fact that lead was poisonous was well known — “mad as a hatter.” Midgley himself suffered from lead poisoning. In 1923, he wrote, “After about a year’s work in organic lead, I find that my lungs have been affected and that it is necessary to drop all work and get a large supply of fresh air.” At the first, DuPont site for the mass production of tetraethyl lead in New Jersey, eight workers died, and hundreds more were sickened by lead poisoning.
In the late 1940s, the geochemist Clair Patterson found evidence of lead accumulating in the environment. He found that in the 35 years since Ethyl gasoline was introduced, lead concentrations in polar ice cores had risen by 350%. In the 1970s, studies showed that even low levels of lead exposure could cause significant cognitive defects in young children, including lowered I.Q. scores and behavioral disorders. Of course leaded paint added to the problem.
The auto and lead industries of course denied it all, but the evidence kept piling up, and in the 1970s the phaseout of leaded gasoline began. Midgley’s amazing discovery turned out to be one of the most harmful pollutants of the 20th century.
Thomas Midgley’s other major achievement in his career was the development chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) for refrigeration and other industrial processes. That, as we know, also had unintended consequences.
More on that in my next column.
