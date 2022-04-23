The following poem was written by my father around 1950. It rings just a true today as it did 72 years ago.

THE BUILDERS

By Paul M Perkins

I sometimes wonder who the builders are

Men of iron, cigars clamped between their teeth,

Talking on the phone to east and west at once?

Skyscraper builders, makers of cars,

Negotiators, organizers, fixers, persuaders, counselors?

Yes, they build, but are they the builders?

How must it look to God, this self-importance,

This scurrying in the crumbling sands

Of our anthill world, where the small grasses form

A tangled jungle of primeval contentions?

I sometimes think that they build who do not build at all

In steel or brick or welded legal forms.

But if the thoughts of but a single year

Yield to us one shaft of light or understanding

That makes two things called enemies one,

And suddenly fits together warring worlds in peace,

He builds most truly and most tall

By understanding some small bit of God, not All.

