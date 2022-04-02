The numbers of Black or other people of color who are farmers has declined significantly over the last 100 years. In the 1920s almost a million, or 14% of the total number of farmers were Black. Today, close to 50,000 or 1.4% of farmers in America are Black or mixed race.
Of course the number of farmers overall has declined due to increasing farm size and mechanization. But Black farmers had an additional strike against them — racism. Federal farm programs, bank loan policies and inheritance laws have all been biased toward white farmers. The Homestead Act of 1862 opened up western lands to anyone who would claim them and start farming. Few Blacks could participate. The depression era federal programs like the Agricultural Adjustment Administration and Farmers Home Administration were not written with racial bias. But they were administered by local committees, which were. Black farmers were denied loans by private banks, and federal price supports mostly went to white farmers. All this amounted to systemic racism.
To address this, the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan allocated $5 billion for debt relief for farmers of color. Few have yet to see any money, while USDA continues to foreclose on farmers behind on debt payments. To advocate for Black farmers, the National Black Farmers Association was established by Black farmer John Boyd Jr. The NBFA website has timely information on Black farmers’ struggle in America.
Here in Athens County, there is a fascinating history of Black farmers. Stewart resident David Butcher has established the People of Color Exhibit about TablerTown circa 1830 (aka Kilvert).
Butcher is a descendent of Michael Tabler — born in 1774, he grew up on his father’s slave- owning plantation in Virginia (now West Virginia). Young Tabler fell in love with one of his father’s slaves, Hannah. Despite his father’s disapproval, he married Hannah who had been set free by a will. They had 6 children whom he set free.
Knowing they would never be accepted in the south, Michael moved his family, Hannah and all six then adult children, to Athens County in the 1830s. Here he bought each of them a farm along Federal Creek in Rome township. It is believed he also ran a mill on Federal Creek. The Tablers and their descendants established a thriving farming community called TablerTown, now Kilvert. But following the national trend, the Black farming activities in Athens County have declined.
David Butcher is seeing to it his family’s history is being preserved. Maybe someone of the younger Tabler generation will return to farming in Athens County.
Ed Perkins has been farming in Athens County for almost 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.