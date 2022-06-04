The world is awash in plastic. We all know that. Every trip to a store brings home another load of single-use plastic packaging and bags for us to dispose of.
It was not always that way.
Back in the 1960s the amount of plastic waste was only a few million tons. Most items were packaged in paper, glass or metal, which are all easily recyclable. Or better yet, no packaging at all.
By 2018 the amount of plastic exploded to 35 million tons a year. Plastic was cheaper, lighter and apparently more appealing to the consumer.
Of that 35 million tons of plastic waste, only 3 million gets recycled, 5 million tons is burned for energy and 27 million tons is landfilled or scattered across the nation’s landscape and waterways. Worldwide there are 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste, with only around 9 percent being recycled.
It is estimated some 8 million tons enters the world’s oceans a year. The result is several, massive, circulating ocean garbage gyres. The largest is the great Pacific garbage patch, midway between California and Hawaii, containing some 80 thousand tons of plastic waste. It is killing the sea animals. A dead sperm whale was found to have 15 pounds of plastic in its stomach.
And none of that plastic scattered on the land and waters ever goes away. It breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces. This microplastic has been found ingested by wildlife on every corner of the Earth.
And it is in us too.
Plastic is difficult to recycle, and the industry knew that from the beginning. But plastic was promoted anyway. All plastic items have a number in the chasing arrows recycling symbol leading us to believe it is all readily recycled. It is not. The most recycled are #1s PET (soda bottles) and #2s HDPE (milk jugs). These 2 have about a 30 percent recycled rate in this country. None of the rest get recycled as much.
There are too many kinds, too many additives, and they do not mix well. It is often more expensive to collect plastic and process for recycling than to just use virgin plastic made from oil. (Yes, it is mostly made from oil.) Plastic is made of long molecular chains called polymers. The main process used today is mechanical in which the plastic waste is ground up, heated and made into pellets which are then used to make some new plastic product.
But the polymer chains are broken up in the process, making the recycled plastic inferior to virgin plastic made fresh from oil. For this reason, most plastic “recycling” is really “downcycling”. So the 30 percent of soda bottles and milk jugs that get recycled are mostly not being made into new bottles and jugs but some other item such as tote bags, patio furniture, and carpeting.
So the existing plastic recycling system does not reduce the amount of oil used to make all that mountain of single-use plastic waste. And the demand for all that single-use packaging far exceeds the demand for the longer-term items recycled plastic is made into. It will never be possible to downcycle away the mountains of plastic waste that is being produced.
There are new chemical plastic recycling systems being developed in which powerful enzymes break down the polymer chains into individual molecules which can then be reassembled into any new plastic product. But it is questionable if this will ever be economically feasible on a large scale.
So what can one do?
Select items packaged in glass, metal or paper which are more recyclable, or better yet, no packaging at all. In some groceries you can bring your own container to refill. And easiest of all, always take your own tote bags shopping. You can at least eliminate the ubiquitous plastic shopping bag from your life.
Ed Perkins farms in Athens County
