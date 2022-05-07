Birds Do It
By Bob Scott Placier
Anybody whose schedule has them out and about in early morning has probably noticed by now that it is a lot noisier out there these days.
It’s spring, and lots of birds are singing, both ones that have been here all year, and those recently back from parts south, sometimes far south. ‘Songbirds”, we call them, and for good reason. They make up over half of the world’s species.
Why are they singing?
Because it is the beginning of their mating season. Most singing is done by males. Most people would say they are doing it to attract a mate. But that’s only part of the story. For most male songbirds, singing is part of their struggle to acquire and defend a territory. That comes first. Once a male has acquired a territory, and not all do, the next step is to advertise that achievement and attract a mate. The better his territory, the more successful he will be. It might be more accurate to say the female chooses the territory more than the male who has it.
What about the rest of the world’s birds, ones that don’t sing? Some may vocalize, but they engage in other behaviors to attract mates. And “mates”, the plural, is often correct for these species.
Male Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, recently returned, have a fascinating display flight they do to attract females. They don’t defend a territory, and mate with as many females as they can. So, a female mates with the male who impresses her most, then goes off to build the nest and raise the young on her own. The male makes no contribution, and this is so for all the world’s hummingbird species.
Ornithologists call birds like this “promiscuous species”, since they don’t form pair bonds. Ruffed Grouse and American Woodcock are other local examples, both of which use their wings to make sounds as part of their courtship displays. It is presently Wild Turkey season, and the males, “Toms”, gobble and strut to show their wares, also to love them and leave them.
But sometimes the tables are turned. Spotted Sandpipers can often be found this time of year along the shores of local lakes, ponds, and wetlands. They are one of our few polyandrous species. The female displays to attract a male, mates, and lays a clutch of eggs. Then she leaves him to incubate the eggs, and goes off to find another male to repeat the process.
And yes, there are species that mate for life, such as swans. Even in those species, when breeding season comes there are behaviors that take place to reaffirm the pair bond. Bald Eagles, even when already paired, will engage in spectacular aerial courtship displays, locking talons and somersaulting across the sky. And even though their nest may already be massive, they will add new sticks each year, strengthening both the nest and their relationship.
Southern Ohio native Bob Scott Placier is a retired instructor of Natural Resources at Hocking Collage.
