It is not unusual for a person living off grid with little money to be asked: “Why do you choose to live such a hard life ?”
But the questioner is missing the point here. To live a hard life just to live a hard life would indeed be very stupid. But if a person seeks higher consciousness then living in the country and performing the sacred alchemy of combining sun, water, soil and seed could hasten that task.
No one can be blamed for wanting to live a life that is safe and comfortable but it should be remembered that a muscle unchallenged grows flabby and weak and a mind unchallenged becomes bored and troublesome.
There is a movement of young people going back to the land to live a natural life. It can be said that nothing is more spiritual than anything else but humans have the ability to be influenced by it as they choose – those who seek light, find light and those who seek darkness, find darkness.
These young people don’t even understand what it is driving them to make this choice sometimes but a person who accepts the idea of the collective unconscious will see this as an example. Whenever possible, they choose to use hand tools rather than fossil fuel equipment. Their method of survival is to work and when a person learns how to let life happen through them rather than to them, they discover powers they didn’t even know they had.
This is not like the “ Back to the land “ movement of the 60’s and early 70’s. Quite a bit of that movement was in reaction to the complacency of the 50’s. But those people of the 50’s needed complacency because they were children during the greatest and longest depression in modern times and followed by the most destructive war ever fought.
Another big motivation was to protest the greedy form of capitalism manifested by the Viet Nam war. There was a problem here, however; those young people were not prepared for the self discipline and intense physical work involved in even coming close to self sufficiency and as soon as it fell out of fashion, they moved back into the cities for a more comfortable and easy life, although not so free.
The new youth movement going back to the land will know enough about life to know the joy of eating organic and healthy food, which, combined with serious amounts of work, will help them to be healthier than those living an easier life. As solar technology advances, they can have solar powered equipment and they will surely use it because there will be plenty of other work to do.
Dennis Miller lives in the Shade River State Forest, Meigs County, Ohio
