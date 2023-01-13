Political parties always contain very different partisans but usually work together anyway.
The recent display of tensions within the Republican party in our country does not demonstrate that we need more parties. Instead, it illustrates the inevitable negotiations and compromises that make democracies work, or not
For an example of ideological purity in politics we have today’s Israel. While there are some large parties there are more than forty small ones. Most of them do not get enough votes to make it into the Knesset. Their proponents do not affiliate with any others with whom they might share some positions. The Israeli Arabs are twenty percent of the population but they too are divided.
In politics and religion compromise is often a dirty word. These people think that they are absolutely right about essential issues, and that everyone else is wrong. How can they be so sure? Do they think that all the others are stupid or evil? It seems that group psychology drives them to work only with clones.
We sometimes praise the lone proponent of truth, the hero ahead of later confirmation. That image is the exception, not the rule. Ordinary success comes from understanding and working with others who have different perspectives, strategies, and commitments.
Cooperation is practical and worthwhile; opposition happens but is not ideal. Battles can be avoided with reasonable conversation. Political parties should be polite like birthday parties. We bring gifts and enjoy the common celebration whether or not our presents and presence are appreciated.
