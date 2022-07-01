Primary voter registration ends Tuesday, early voting starts Wedneday Jul 1, 2022 Jul 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:Ohio is having a second primary election on August 2.Here are the details, so that Athens County voters can be prepared.Voter Registration Deadline - July 5.Register to vote or update your information at:https://olvr.ohiosos.govCheck your registration status at:https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspxEarly voting at the Athens County Board of Elections Office (15 S. Court St., Athens) starts Wednesday.July 6-8 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.July 11-15 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.July 18-22 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.July 25-29 : 8am-7pmJuly 30 : 8 a.m.-4 p.m.July 31 : 1 p.m.-5 p.m.August 1 : 8 a.m.-2 p.m.Election Day - Tuesday, August 2Polling locations will be open from 6:30am-7:30pmCheck your polling location at:https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/pollfinder.aspx#Athens County Races on the August 2 Primary BallotsLook up your ballot at: https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/vtrlookup.aspxRepublican Primary Ballot:1. State Representative (94th District)Jay Edwards (uncontested)2. Member of State Central Committee, ManJim CarnesShannon L. Walker3. Member of State Central Committee, WomanNichole HunterLeeAnn JohnsonDemocratic Primary Ballot:1. State Representative (94th District)Rhyan Goodman (uncontested)2. Member of State Central Committee, ManJohn Haseley (uncontested)3. Member of State Central Committee, WomanKarla D. Gregory-Martin (uncontested)Adriane MohlenkampCo-president, League of Women Voters of Athens County Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Voting Athens County Board Central Committee Politics Voter Primary Election Registration Election Day Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beloved former Coolville VFD Chief dies in farming accident Motion seeks judgement in lawsuit involving Facebook page Retired lawman dies in farming accident Athens County awards: Male Athletes of the Year Fourth of July fireworks set for Sunday, Monday Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.