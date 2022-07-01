To the editor:

Ohio is having a second primary election on August 2.

Here are the details, so that Athens County voters can be prepared.

Voter Registration Deadline - July 5.

Register to vote or update your information at:

https://olvr.ohiosos.gov

Check your registration status at:

https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx

Early voting at the Athens County Board of Elections Office (15 S. Court St., Athens) starts Wednesday.

July 6-8 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 11-15 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 18-22 : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

July 25-29 : 8am-7pm

July 30 : 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

July 31 : 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

August 1 : 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Election Day - Tuesday, August 2

Polling locations will be open from 6:30am-7:30pm

Check your polling location at:

https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/pollfinder.aspx#

Athens County Races on the August 2 Primary Ballots

Look up your ballot at: https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/athens/vtrlookup.aspx

Republican Primary Ballot:

1. State Representative (94th District)

Jay Edwards (uncontested)

2. Member of State Central Committee, Man

Jim Carnes

Shannon L. Walker

3. Member of State Central Committee, Woman

Nichole Hunter

LeeAnn Johnson

Democratic Primary Ballot:

1. State Representative (94th District)

Rhyan Goodman (uncontested)

2. Member of State Central Committee, Man

John Haseley (uncontested)

3. Member of State Central Committee, Woman

Karla D. Gregory-Martin (uncontested)

Adriane Mohlenkamp

Co-president, League of Women Voters of Athens County

