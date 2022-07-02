To the editor:
I just finished reading the interview with Angela Ryan in The Athens Messenger, and am sitting here, stunned.
A neonatal nurse, Ms. Ryan undoubtedly performs a valuable service for infants and their families. She is well within her rights to hold whatever private views she wants concerning abortion, and to articulate them by whatever public means are available to her.
As a Messenger subscriber, however, I have no idea why I’m being asked to read what amounts to an ill-informed diatribe, with statistics pulled from thin air, especially one positioned so prominently on the paper’s front page, and without the proper context. Is this an editorial? It doesn’t appear to be. So because Ms. Ryan has experience with babies, she’s suddenly an expert on Constitutional law? The socioeconomic impact of women forced to carry a baby to term they can’t care for (hint: it’s bad)? The women with ectopic or otherwise terminal pregnancies whose lives, on the heels of such a radical judicial overreach, are now endangered because they can’t get the healthcare they need in their states? That 17-week fetus Ms. Ryan speaks of, in such highly graphic terms? Very likely, a genetic test has caught a medical complication that will make that fetus non-viable at birth, prolonging the mother’s agony. An abortion at that stage is a mercy for that family—nothing less.
Ms. Ryan applauds the Court’s decision to return this sensitive issue back to the States. Interesting that only the day before Roe was overturned, that same Supreme Court ruled in a separate decision—New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen—that a state can’t pass its own gun reform laws. Gun rights, a second amendment issue, are a federal concern. The right to reproductive autonomy, seeded in the fourteenth amendment, is not. At least not to this court. And so the least ideological branch of our government is corrupted by partisan ideologues, and loses the faith of the people.
Abortion is a thorny, complicated issue full of passionate conviction on both sides. Unsurprisingly, Americans have complicated feelings about it. And yet, 61% of Americans, according to a recent Pew research poll, are in favor of a woman’s right to choose, in all or most cases. Maybe that’s not the case in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. But do you know what the women who live in those states will do? Some will give birth, and slip further on down the socioeconomic ladder, along with their children. Ms. Ryan would call this a victory, no doubt. Some will flee their states and seek abortions in neighboring states, or illegal ones within their own.
And some will simply die.
Sarah Hina
Athens
