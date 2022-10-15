An open letter to Gary Van Meter and Aundrea Carpenter-Colvin,
As appointed election board officials your job description is clearly written out on the Athens County Board of Elections website:
“The members of the Board of Elections consist of two Democrats and two Republicans that are appointed by their respective parties. They are to perform all the duties imposed by law and to oversee all of the work performed by the staff in the election board office. They make and issue rules and instructions, not inconsistent with law or rules, directives, or advisories issued by the secretary of state, as it considers necessary for the guidance of election officers and voters.”
On your antics around what should have been a routine placement of Tanya Conrath on the November ballot to run for State Representative against Republican Jay Edwards, you both failed to preform your job. Instead you played partisan politics.
Tanya completely deserved to be on that ballot, your stunt caused her lots of money and precious time, which of course was the point, as you knew you were playing this hand. Your conduct was anti democratic and contributes to the division and destruction of our country, and its rule of law.
We live in a small community. Your actions are not unnoticed. Given your inability to act in good faith in the position you were appointed to, I believe you should both step down so all citizens of our county can live in a law abiding democratic society.
Today the Ohio Supreme Court clearly sided with Tanya in her case and pointed out that you both “ACTED IN CLEAR DISREGARD OF THEIR LEGAL DUTIES”.
To anyone reading, please VOTE in this election. It’s your right and without holding people accountable for actions like this, we lose our democratic form of government.
