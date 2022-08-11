We thank the Athens Messenger for printing the article appearing on page A6 of the July 12, 2022 edition which advised of Judge John R. Adams’s rejection of a proposed settlement between some of FirstEnergy Corporation’s shareholders and FirstEnergy Corporation.
The judge was quite right in “expressing incredulity at the lack of investigative efforts from the plaintiffs and the lack of consequences for some of the defendants.”
An article in the Ohio Capitol Journal follows up, reporting that Judge Adams has now “booted lawyers from a lawsuit they filed against FirstEnergy Corp. for their failure to ‘diligently prosecute’ the case against the scandal-mired company” and appointed new counsel.
Hopefully, Judge Adams’s decision will result in some significant consequences for FirstEnergy officers and FirstEnergy Corporation, which so far has suffered a token $230 million penalty as a result of a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors. (In August, 2022, FirstEnergy was reportedly worth nearly 22 billion dollars.)
There is, however, yet another action that should be taken. The Ohio Attorney General should file a Quo Warranto action against FirstEnergy Corporation seeking revocation of its corporate charter. Corporations should serve the public good. They receive their charters from the government, which grants them certain privileges and powers. Corporations that break the law and do so with intent should not simply be fined as FirstEnergy has been, but have their charters revoked or terminated. Every day we see that monetary fines do not change corporate criminal behavior.
The FirstEnergy scandal has been characterized as the biggest bribery event in Ohio history. Surely, if any case calls for a Quo Warranto action, this case does. The Ohio Attorney General should be pursuing such a case. Other Ohio incumbent officials and candidates should be demanding that he do so.
