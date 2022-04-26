There is no I in team.
About a month into my new position as editor of The Athens Messenger, that oft-used — and maybe even cliched — quote has certainly proven to be true.
While the team assembled at our publication continues to change and adapt, I thought the month marker of my employment here would be a good time to share a few things and ideas with you, our readers.
First off, as we, as a news team, continue to acclimate to our positions and work on a fresh and clear vision for this publication, there will be growing pains and challenges.
That’s hardly a newsflash.
Any time people take on a new job, there will be mistakes made and adjustments that need to occur to turn the vision into a reality.
We are still a work in progress.
The only thing I know for certain is that we are on the right path and that, while my team and I will never be able to please everyone, are goal is to provide concise, informative — and also entertaining — copy to our readers.
I have personally enjoyed talking to and receiving communication from the Athens community. And, while not every suggestion or story idea will be used, they are all definitely appreciated and discussed by our editorial team during our weekly meetings.
I can assure you of that.
You are a vital member and an important cog in our team.
With that said, I would like to encourage our readers to email me questions you might have to abrown@apg-oh.com and I will, to the best of my ability, answer them in this column on a monthly basis. Only those with names attached will be considered and your name will appear in the column with your question. Depending on the volume, all might not be answered in print, but I will try to get as many in as space and time permit.
I feel that’s a way to both make the person behind the editor’s pen more visible and the team, as a whole, more accountable for the jobs we have undertaken.
I would also welcome input on what your vision is for the newspaper and welcome your suggestions on how you would turn that vision to fruition if you were in my chair.
Like I said at the start of this column, there is no I in team. And the team members here aren’t limited to the ones actually working in the building.
Just as a football team has 11 players on the field, there is that 12th person off the field who contributes so much to the squad’s success.
I consider you all that 12th person.
I may not always like what you’re saying — just as you may not always agree with my response or decision making when it comes to content — this type of open feedback will at least, in my opinion, keep the communication lines open and improve the quality of the work our team produces.
The question I have been asked most so far, whether via email or in person, is ‘Am I enjoying Athens and my new position?’
My answer to both questions is a resounding yes.
As the weather starts to (hopefully) turn to warmer temperatures, I look forward to taking in many more sites in this city and meeting many more people, as those I have met already have been extremely warm and welcoming.
I left the sunny confines of Florida to both return to my native state and to a job that I not only studied for in college, but that I have missed immensely.
And, neither the personable Ohioans I have met and the undertakings of the position I have taken have disappointed me.
While I’m writing about teamwork and the importance you all play in this role, I would be remiss if I didn’t also offer praise to our team here at The Messenger. They have all not only been helpful, but also have made my transition to both the City of Athens and this job both smooth and so much easier and more enjoyable.
As a way to motivate the team, I often place inspirational quotes on the newsroom’s whiteboard.
One stands out to me and I wanted to share it with you.
“Everything you do, you do for the team.”
That is from Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban, and as an avid Ohio State fan (Go Buckeyes), trust me, it is painful to attribute that quote to the great Crimson Tide leader.
It is, however, appropriate for how I have (and will continue to) run this publication.
And it holds true for the entire team I work with here, both those employed in our building, and the just-as-important 12th member of the team, our valued readers.
