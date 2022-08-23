Following the Athens County Board of Elections this past week has been interesting.
First let me share that the role of the Board of Elections is to assure fair, competitive elections. Democratic nominee Rhyan Goodman withdrew from running on August 8 for State House Representative for a 4 county area running against Jay Edwards. Tanya Conrath jumped right in to the race filing paperwork by the deadline of August 15.
Our Board of Elections met, discussed, and voted on her replacement on the ballot on August 17. Not surprisingly two Democrats voted in favor and two Republicans voted in opposition, creating a tie. Next step is for each side to present their arguments to Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State within the following 14 days.
To summarize why the Republican members of the Board voted no is simple. The Board hadn’t yet met to certify the election results, so they felt they could not accept Tanya’s request to run in the place of Rhyan. Well, on Friday, August 19th, the Board met and certified the ballot. Now a new meeting has been called to revisit the question of Tanya Conrath taking the place of Rhyan Goodman on the ballot scheduled for August 22nd at 11:00.
Republican board member Gary Van Meter “regretfully” (his words) voted no citing this technicality as his reason. I felt he had missed his John McCain moment to not do what he knew was the right thing to do, both personally and as a member of a Board who is taxed is assuring fair competitive elections. I’m thrilled that he has another chance to step up to the plate and do the right thing. As for the other Republican on the Board of Elections, well, I don’t think doing the right thing ever came close to her mind.
Meanwhile Tanya Conrath is running full steam ahead. I am, thrilled she is stepping up for all of us.
