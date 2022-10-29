As a lifelong resident of Athens County, I support Jill Thompson for County Auditor.
I do not have a personal relationship with her, but had regular professional interaction with her during my years with the Auditor of State’s office when auditing Athens County and carrying through to my years as an area school district Treasurer. I am now retired. In my dealings with her, she was positive, professional, and willing to assist me directly or have me work with her staff who were all extremely helpful.
I read the local papers to keep up with what is going on in the community, and admire the way she stands her ground against other elected officials (all Democrats) when necessary.
As County Auditor, it is her responsibility to ensure the accounts and records are in good standing and that the policies and procedures of the County are followed. In my view, she takes these responsibilities very seriously. She has immersed herself in her office, and also held leadership positions in the Ohio County Auditor’s Association. She has a lot of knowledge and experience that translates into a job well done.
I am a registered Democrat who is proudly voting for Jill Thompson. Please consider her proven, successful record in this office when deciding who to vote for in the upcoming election for County Auditor.
