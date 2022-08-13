To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any trademark concept that the Ohio GOP gives a damn about the rule of law, fiscal responsibility or election integrity.

