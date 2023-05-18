It is so sad that some people say that the USA is a Christian nation. For many of us who consider ourselves Christian that is a confused, sinful and dangerous assertion.
Anyone who reads the words of Jesus knows he would never promote this idea. He was a Jew in the Roman empire but did not promote either ethnicity or government. He said his followers should pay taxes, keep peace with authorities, but be universal, not patriotic, in their basic allegiance.
Many religions promote universal human community. Political identity is separate. Therefore no nation can be the only country to represent a religion. Governments cannot be religious except in a general, nonspecific way. Anybody can salute the flag and say a pledge, or not, in a free country. These rituals promote behaviors and beliefs that honor state identity. But this is not piety that forgives sins, searches for meaning and enlightenment, or practices spiritual devotion, as in Christianity, Buddhism, or other religious traditions.
Since the time of Constantine, many rulers have tried to harness religious devotion to their reign. In ancient Israel, king and religion went together. But that linkage erases the voluntary character of faithful commitment. Americans who prize freedom should not want to promote the assumption that people are subsumed into a religion by their nationality.
Also, there has never been only one Christianity in America or the world, so there is no unity in a nation with a majority of Christians. Every religious tradition has varieties and denominations, often hostile to each other. We should try to be a good nation and respect many religious paths or the absence of them. That respect is what Jesus taught as love of neighbors no matter their religion.
Recipe of the Day
George Weckman is a professor emeritus at Ohio University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.