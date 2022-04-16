To the editor:
As I ride around Athens County these days, I notice the American flag flown on houses and properties day and night and in all kinds of weather.
What I was taught in school, and especially in Cubs and Boy Scouts, is that there are rules and regulations that help us show respect for our flag. They involve raising the flag at dawn and lowering it at dusk, unless a light shines on it through the night.
It is to be taken down during inclement weather, especially rain and sleet. When down, our flag must never touch the ground, be folded in a specific way, and, of course, stored in a safe place.
It is never to be worn as an article of clothing nor with any insignia of the flag on shirts, jackets, shorts, except by military personnel. A pin on one’s lapel is OK.
The flag is not to be embraced or cuddled in public, as one would a baby or boy- or girlfriend. When your flag becomes tattered or faded, it should be disposed of appropriately, perhaps by burying.
I hope the patriots who intend to show respect for the flag will review the rules. That way we can respect them, too. Those who use Old Glory as a weapon, either literally or figuratively (even in war) are unAmerican.
Respectfully Submitted,
Richard Carlson
Athens
