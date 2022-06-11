Baby formula is the latest example of the tension between safety and freedom.
Safety demands careful regulation of products that can harm or kill. A good society puts human health above sheer commercial success. Companies cannot be completely free to do anything that gives them profit.
Businesses want to make money from the manufacture and sale of products. Efficient, less expensive production and cheap raw materials, along with few personnel, help in this economic goal. No one is necessarily malevolent for mistakes to happen. Good companies check up on their process and outcome in manufacturing. Even they can err or fail to recognize problems.
So it is helpful to have someone outside a company have authority to enforce good procedures and examine results. Government agencies are needed for this task, but competing businesses and trade organizations have roles too.
Can outside regulation go too far in fear of error?
Of course regulators can be motivated to be too careful, just as companies can cut too many corners. Complaints from both sides are inevitable, but both are essential. The price of failure is too high.
Customers should respect this tension. They must listen and heed advice concerning product safety and its careful use before making their own decisions.
