It is good to be skeptical, taking no information as true without testing other information and reasonability.
Suspicion refers to a different mindset, where people are doubted and thought to be other than they appear. There is much at stake in making this distinction.
When one suspects ill intent behind assertions, one shifts reliability from ideas to people. That is often justified since people spread lies and errors. These are often not just mistakes but deliberate attempts to mislead.
We can treat people as enemies of truth by blaming them for their misinformation, assuming their intention to harm us with false data. This is the heart of suspicion: that people are out to get us with their ideas, to injure our picture of the world.
Instead, we can think of them as deluded, and/or well-meaning in their proposals. They are not guilty but ignorant, not at war with us but foolishly spreading deceit. This kind of understanding can help mitigate the threat and lead to better presentation of alternatives.
Tell the promoters of doubtful or clearly crazy ideas that you sympathize with their confusion but cannot accept their perspectives. Change suspicion into skepticism, enemies into debaters. The problem is ideas not people., we can hope.
George Weckman
