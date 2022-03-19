We sign contracts. It’s basic to business and financial affairs. Some clauses might not work to our advantage, however, so many people avoid formal contracts and presume mutual terms for transactions. Others prize individualism so much that they avoid commitments almost entirely.
Nevertheless, society is full of assumed arrangements that, like contracts, include terms of agreement on who does, owes, and receives what. They can vary by country and culture, especially at the level of etiquette.
Auto driving, property protection, and personal safety are arenas of important presumed contractual obedience. Their transgression leads to accidents, robbery, and rape, among many other sad infractions.
Children must learn and adults must remember that they have these social obligations and expectations. Whenever anyone interacts with another human being there are terms of engagement. Even ignoring other people can be a transgression of responsibility just as interaction with them can be reprehensible.
In America we assume these social contracts are entered freely but many are given whether we like them or not. In some countries we are sad to see much less freedom and the transgression of the mandated social norms are punished.
Being polite and reciprocal in behavior and negotiation are valuable and rewarding in any social milieu. We need to know and keep our social contracts.
George Weckman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.