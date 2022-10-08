Wednesday was the 209th anniversary of the killing in battle of Ohio Shawnee chief Tecumseh, born near Chillicothe in 1768. His efforts to build a permanent territory for a confederacy of Indigenous American tribes, bordered by Lake Erie in the north, the Ohio River in the east and south, and the Mississippi River in the West, were thus forever dashed.

