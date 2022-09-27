Governor Mike DeWine has officially recognized September as Grandparent / Kinship month, shining a light on the dedication and sacrifice made by families who take in relatives during traumatic times.
In his proclamation, Governor DeWine states that, in Ohio, there are more than 227,000 children under the age of 18 who live in homes where their caregivers are relatives other than their parents.
Nationwide, this number is over 2.65 million children. These are children who may otherwise be in the child welfare system in an unfamiliar setting with unfamiliar people, but instead are cared for by their kin.
Athens County Children Services wishes to recognize and thank all kinship caregivers — family members who answered the call to raise their relative. It’s often said “it takes a village” to raise a child and that begins with family.
Keeping children with family reduces the amount of trauma to a child and lessons the chances of recidivism into the child welfare system. As always, we adhere to our mission of protecting children, strengthening families, and securing futures. Because of the commitment made by kinship caregivers and families, the children of Athens County are truly safe and secure, while remaining connected to their history and culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.