Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger would like to take this opportunity to welcome its newest staff writer, Nicole Bowman-Layton, to our team. She is currently working remotely until moving to Athens and assuming her full-time, in-office responsibilities on June 6. She has already proven to be a vital member of our team and you will be seeing many stories from her in the coming weeks before she physically arrives in our newsroom. Please join me in welcoming her back to Athens and our team here at The Athens Messenger.
Bowman-Layton is a graduate of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Hocking College in Nelsonville.
She has over 25 years of experience in the journalism industry, working in a variety of roles in the editorial departments for newspapers in Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.
Layton most recently worked as the lifestyles editor at the Commercial Dispatch in Columbus, Mississippi. Prior to that role, she worked as an editor of a weekly publication and as a paginator for Adams Publishing Group in eastern North Carolina for several years.
Her many stints over the years include two separate ones for The Athens Messenger, where she served as a copy editor, business editor and webmaster for the newspaper.
“I’m looking forward to exploring Southeastern Ohio and learning more about its people,” she said. “I hope to cover the community in a way that helps residents learn about important issues and draws newcomers and visitors into the area’s rich and vibrant history and culture.”
Her hobbies include cooking, gardening, exploring the world and learning. She and her husband are the parents of three children who will be attending Athens City Schools in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.