I was a 35-year-old military veteran working for the U.S. Postal Service in Phoenix when my life was turned upside down. I was arrested and charged for a crime I knew nothing about. My trial only lasted four days and the jury convicted me after deliberating for only four hours. A Maricopa County, Arizona judge sentenced me to death in 1992 because I did not show remorse.


Ray Krone is the co-founder of Witness to Innocence, a national organization of death row exonerees advocating for the abolition of the death penalty.

