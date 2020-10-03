Diagnoses of illnesses often begin with interpreting pain as a signal from the body. The meaning is clear that something is wrong and it is important to recognize exactly what that is. The location of pain or its intensity is not so clear and physicians have to translate from symptom to source.
Patients can have their own ideas about what pain indicates and its origins. Evil spirits have often been blamed for illness and accidents. These may be unknown malevolent forces, but more dangerously seen in witches and spells, witchdoctors and hexes. In these cases remedies can be cruel, punishing the presumed inflictors of pain.
It has also been thought that pain was itself punishment for offenses of the pained person. Justice is achieved when bad people suffer in any way, even without courts. The evil person deserves pain no matter how administered.
Some treatments for disease involve pain, the medicine can be worse than the disease. In these situations there is a painful road to recovery. Poison fights the pain-producing illness with compensatory pain. This means relief in the future.
Childbirth is a model for understanding pain as a way of producing good results. Much achievement comes after unpleasant work and struggle. The agonies of creativity give birth to things of value that are worth the pain invested in them. Sports people often say: no pain, no gain.
Pain inflected by others, torture and physical hatred, has many names but all exhibit contempt. The clear meaning of slap, punch, cut, and shot are absolute rejection of the recipient’s life. If you are attacked with painful intent you are feared, despised, or both. If you cause pain in others you are saying that they should suffer or die.
Listen to the messages of pains. Learn what they mean. Interpret them in as positive a way as you can. Negative meaning makes pain twice as painful.
