We have had rules since God wasted his breath on Eve in the apple orchard. That did several things.
For me, it settled the age old controversy of whether God is a man or woman. Eve didn’t listen to him so he had to be a male. If God was in the image of a woman, those two would have worked something out after a lengthy discussion over a nice Chardonnay.
It was also the first rule made, and first one broken. They were many to follow. Today, thousands of years later, we have rules for everything. So many that we have rules in effect that contradict other rules.
Our congress men and women make new ones every session. All the while there are legislatures in each state and council members doing the same in each of our cities and town. Assuming that each is important and relative, there is no set of rules more important than “House Rules.”
Do you remember hearing “Be home before dark” or the usual greeting when you came home, “Wipe your feet. I just scrubbed that floor today.” We were all raised by the same woman. They had different faces just so we could tell them apart.
I am talking about when you grew up obeying or paying the consequences if caught, and the ones you lay down for your children and spouses today. You have a chance to sneak past a government law, but a remote chance of getting around a house rule.
I was subjected to them growing up, and had a similar set for my children. Even today, with them grown and on their own, I have house rules to obey. Following are some that are mine and a few that are borrowed:
- Cut off the lights when leaving a room.
- Never make change from the collection plate in church.
- Never pass a restroom if you are old enough to draw Social Security.
- Always save room for desert.
- Dirty dishes and glasses go in the dishwasher not the sink.
- Leave it like you found it.
- Never say no to a Snickers bar. (My personal favorite)
- Buy a plunger before you need one.
- Unless you know it’s the Amazing Kreskin behind you, use your turn signal.
- Don’t mess up an apology by adding an excuse.
- When shown a picture on someone’s phone, don’t sweep left or right. That’s snooping.
- Males must remove their cap or hat while inside seated at the table.
- Don’t sneak a curious peek in someone else’s medicine cabinet.
- Put your cell phone on vibrate inside a public place.
- Never go to the grocery store hungry.
- Do not bring the family car home and park it when it’s on or near “Empty.”
- Do not question a “Wet Paint” sign.
- Replace the roll of toilet tissue if you used the last of the old one.
- Use the proper tool. For instance, a kitchen knife doesn’t double as a screwdriver.
Some may bad-mouth these house rules as old wives tales, but I believe them since I was married to an old wife. To quote an old saying, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.
Women are like that. I feel it’s because they believe that Eve took the rap but the forbidden fruit episode was really Adam’s fault. I can say that out loud. Living alone, I know I will not have to sleep on the sofa tonight. God bless and have a great day.
