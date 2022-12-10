The people of Great Britain are known around the world, with a mix of admiration and bemusement, for their love of birds.
But we Americans don’t lag far behind in that passion.
Perhaps the most evident sign of that enthusiasm is the popularity of backyard bird feeding. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tells us that over 59 million people report that they feed birds. That number went up during the pandemic, as more workers and families were obliged to stay home from workplaces and schools.
And we spend over $4 billion per year to keep the feeders stocked for our avian friends. This is certainly a great source of revenue to the farmers growing all those sunflower seeds, millet, and peanuts.
The predominant response of those queried as to why they feed birds is that they take pleasure in seeing them out their windows. And quite a few say that their motivation includes conservation, the belief that birds need our assistance to survive, especially through the dreary months of winter when feeding birds is at its peak rate of participation. I respect that desire, but, as an ornithologist, I must say here that numerous studies have shown that backyard bird feeding is not important to the survival of any species. A winter stroll through any park or natural area will reveal lots of birds going about their affairs without any assistance from us.
That said, it might well be detrimental to birds in your yard to abruptly cease feeding after getting them used to the reliable source of food you had been providing.
So, if birds don’t need our assistance, then we are feeding them essentially for our benefit. That being so, it seems to me that we must assume some responsibility for how we conduct our feeding efforts. For there can be negative consequences to the birds we attract to our yards. Here I will briefly discuss three.
First, contagion can be an issue. Birds in nature are generally not so closely concentrated as they often are at our feeders. This increases the danger that an unhealthy bird can transmit its malady to others. Coupled with that is the danger of molds or bacteria contaminating the seeds we put out, especially in warm spells when seed is not so rapidly taken up. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of feeders and removal of moldy seed is imperative. Paying attention to the appearance and behavior of birds in our yards is important. And, after all, that’s why we are feeding them, to observe them.
Second, predation. I am one of those who don’t mind seeing a Sharp-shinned or Cooper’s Hawk occasionally nab a songbird in my yard. Hey, they must eat too. But not all think my way. Be aware that you may be creating a happy hunting ground for such raptors. Far worse, to my mind, are house cats, both domestic and feral. They can be a serious problem in residential areas. Cats are wonderful companions, indoors. Keep yours inside and try to persuade your neighbors to do the same. In some cases, not feeding may be the superior choice.
And third, collisions. Window strikes can be a serious source of bird mortality. Placement of feeders can help reduce this. Those who have studied this issue say that placing feeders very close to reflective surfaces, less than five feet, or at a good distance, more than 30 feet, are best to minimize windows strikes.
Southern Ohio native Bob Scott Placier is a retired instructor of Natural Resources at Hocking Collage.
