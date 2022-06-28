To the editor:
Achieving the political objective, not supported by the majority of citizens, to nullify Roe vs Wade required a persistent long-term, systematic, and multi-pronged approach including a belief in achieving the goal by any means necessary.
The right wing extremists (RWE) patiently and masterfully executed their plan that ultimately rested on adding the like-minded judges to the SCOTUS. RWE knew it would be a long haul as the judges to the SCOTUS have lifetime appointments, and they planned/organized a multi-generational movement.
Finally, they made a pact with a misogynist and wishy washy, sometimes a pro-choice and sometimes a pro-life presidential candidate that paid off. He appointed the judges, two of these judges apparently lied to the senators about their intentions to uphold the Roe vs Wade, whose votes helped the SCOTUS to disregard a 49-years old precedent that guaranteed the women’s right to choose to have or not to have an abortion.
For this achievement the RWE deserve congratulations for a job well done by any means necessary.
Anyone who thinks that the RWE will now declare victory and go home needs to pay attention to the concurring opinion of judge Clarence Thomas and not to the fake assurance given by judge Samuel Alito that his reasoning applies only to abortion. The younger conservative judges on the Supreme Court know time is on their side and may not be in a hurry to overturn other landmark precedents.
However, rest assured that the RWE movement doesn’t plan to rest until the right to same sex marriage (Obergefell vs Hodges, 2015), consensual gay sex (Lawrence vs Texas, 2003) or married couples right to have access to contraceptives (Griswold vs Connecticut, 1965) is overturned.
Many states, including Ohio, now have more strict laws against abortion than Saudi Arabia. The fundamentalist theocratic Saudi Arabia allows abortion to protect the physical and mental health of the mother and includes pregnancies from rape or incest. In contrast, Ohio only permits abortion to save the life, not the physical/mental wellbeing, of the mother.
I wrote, almost twenty-one years ago, that it would be naïve to compare the US with the theocratic states like Saudi Arabia (Athens Messenger, August 2, 2001). However, I warned that some leaders with a rather huge followings would be happy to: (a) make women stay at home; (b) see the gays/lesbians put back in closets and © impose religious indoctrination on children in public schools.
Now, it no longer appears to be naïve to think that the RWE approach of increasing the number of conservative judges at all levels, as well as securing majorities on local boards of education and the State Houses to determine what should or should not be taught in public schools, is bringing the US closer to becoming a religious state.
Huzoor Akbar
Athens
