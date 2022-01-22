Modern people make trash. That’s not new but the volume is. Recycling and composting help a bit but the piles of rubbish continue to grow.
Some things are useless, worn out and dirty. They cannot be kept in house or business; they cannot be reused. They are clutter ripe for disposal but much tossed into landfills or trash mountains could have uses for other people. The world is full of needy persons who live by dumpster-diving and rubbish gleaning.
It’s careless wealth that keeps re-usable and even new products away from the poor. Individuals toss clothing that is out of fashion or garments that don’t delight one’s fancy. That is bad enough but it is also done on a grand scale by manufacturers. Last year’s unsold clothing is usually dumped instead of distributed.
Food can be dangerous if rotten or contaminated, so some waste is precautious but much becomes garbage for reasons of taste not safety. When you are rich, it’s easy to leave good food for scavenger animals or not even them. In landfills it can rot, produce heat and be fuel but much simply goes to waste, doing no good for anyone or anything.
George Weckman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.