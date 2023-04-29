Take a guess who said these words, and when they were said:
“Man’s attitude toward nature is today critically important simply because we have now acquired a fateful power to alter and destroy nature. But man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself. We are challenged as mankind has never been challenged before to prove our maturity and our mastery, not of nature, but of ourselves.”
Almost 60 years ago Rachel Carson sounded this alarm with her book Silent Spring that warned of the deadly effect DDT was having on birds. Many good things have come to pass as a result.
Among them, President Nixon established the EPA, Earth Day began, DDT was banned, lead was removed from paint, and pregnant women were warned not to eat fish too often (mercury!). The need for a mastery of ourselves could be seen in policy that had real impact.
However, the “canary in the coalmine” has nonetheless multiplied exponentially. Many of our policy makers live in their gated communities, their children attend private schools, they can afford only the best, and they seem to have little concern for marginalized communities where protection of the environment is not a priority. Cancer Alley remains along the Mississippi River, attempts by unions to organize for safety in the workplace are squashed with millionaires’ dollars, and people in areas like Flint, Michigan wait year after year for something so basic-safe, clean water at the tap.
Despite all the wonderful local activities this past month in Athens County during the lead up to Earth day, reminders remain in our own area. My husband was involved in the Adopt a Highway clean up along 690 this past Saturday. Volunteers discovered hundreds of plastic water bottles littering the creek. Apparently, a very large pallet must have rolled off a trailer and either the driver was unaware, or it was too much trouble to go back to retrieve. Likewise, our nearby Adopt a Highway project on 550 consistently reveals a plethora of plastic from fast food; plastic straws, drinking cups, and sachets that spell blatant disrespect for nature.
At the end of Columbus Rd on Athens’ North Side, a tattered sheet of plastic hangs high from tree branches. I’ve made several attempts to get someone to remove it the past few weeks, but as of Earth Day it remained. I keep hoping any day now someone will take responsibility. It bellows in the wind like a flag, emblematic of our gross denial of the problem with plastic.
I try to find a half full side of the cup to life’s challenges.. When it comes to litter it’s a tough search. I keep telling myself that this monstrosity is there to shake people up. If no one takes responsibility, eventually millions of microplastic pieces will break down from this huge plastic film as it weathers and becomes all the more toxic in the heat.
Our grandchildren will reap the cost for this perilous path of single use plastic convenience. Our throw away plastic cutlery, our single use plastic bags, our pervasive plastic packaging, makes life easier but is it worth it? In the air, water, soil, fruits, vegetables, our bodies- scientists have even discovered components of synthetic plastic in newborn babies!
Meanwhile autism, infertility and inflammatory conditions are on the rise, and the dots are connecting in at least some of these studies with plastic exposure. Must we wait any longer to act? Athens ReThink Plastics is asking all of us this question. Hindsight being 20/20 the answer seems crystal clear.
Janalee Stock is a member of Athens ReThink Plastics
