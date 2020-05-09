From the May 10, 1925 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

- Ray-Glo, and Athens gas heater manufacturing plant, was operating with 75 employees and a new manager, R. F. Cuyler.

- Improvement projects were expected at the airport in Athens: the main project dealt with the leveling of a road that crossed the field.

- At the movies: Majestic in Nelsonville played “High Society Blues.”

From the May 12, 1935 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

- A 60-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting of a 66-year-old man in Murray City. The two men allegedly had a confrontation while standing on opposite sides of a street, and a few women nearby witnessed the fatal shooting.

- In sports, Ohio beat Marshall College, 5-3. The victory was attributed to pitcher Bill Schmidt’s “strong right arm.”

- At the movies: the Orpheum played “Moulin Rouge,” starring Constance Bennett.

From the May 12, 1940 edition of the Athens Sunday Messenger:

- The front page and inside of the Athens Sunday Messenger were filled with war-related news. One headline read: “First Nazi attack on Maginot Line fails.”

- At the movies: Ohio Theatre played “Hidden Gold” and “Son of the Navy.”

