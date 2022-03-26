Among the many aspects of religion is the basic worldview people have. This includes concepts about the composition of the world, its history and future, as well as the place of human beings in it. Instead of doctrines and holy books, scientific data and theories provide answers to many of these big questions today.
Scientists are good at providing much of this understanding and give many people worthwhile bases for allegiance. Other people demur, however, because some of these answers and affirmations are insufficient.
Leaving flat-earth and anti-evolution believers aside, it is still unclear in this prevailing scientific religion what human life means. Most religions promote a picture of humanity with individual worth and purpose. But in science everything seems mechanical and accidental.
In a scientific perspective human consciousness evolved as a successful coping device or excess of brain development. Thinking that personhood is special is called speciesism. Morality of any sort is a human creation like poetry or music with no transcendent reference. This leaves much human life irrelevant and meaningless.
Saints Galileo and Newton opened our eyes to the glories of nature and the stars. They had nothing to give us regarding guilt, forgiveness, vocation, love, or peace. A scientific religion can be intellectually satisfying but emotionally barren.
George Weckman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.