There is a feature of human care that can be insidious. It looks wonderful as dedication to protection and support of other persons, but it can be a form of selfish power. It is blessed by the mantle of parenthood and social responsibility even though it can cause great harm.
Of course babies and young children need constant care and attention. Guidance and provision continue for years of growth and socialization. Some people need this help longer or even in severe illness for a lifetime. But most youngsters grow into self-directing adults and shed parental care.
Trouble arises when a parent or caregiver will not cede authority and accept their former child’s independence. This happens for good and bad reasons. Fear of harm to a loved person inspires attempts to prevent danger despite the inevitable perils of ordinary life. One can also dislike giving up the role of protector and regulator of another life.
Worse yet is a need for reciprocal affection from the object of one’s loving work. If young people rebel, as they often do, it is in part a rejection of love, a hurtful experience that can lead to retaliation. Rules and threats might not be enough and more devious means can be employed. Drugs and psychological maneuvers can trap people into dependency.
Growing up into adulthood and independent life is not easy. Some conditions prevent it for a lifetime. But making someone endure such limitation unnecessarily is sadly malevolent.
George Weckman
