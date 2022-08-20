Everybody needs to be a part of society, known and accepted by others. We are social animals. Being despised is not a nice way to be known and it is often accompanied by shunning isolation. I think that this is behind much of the recent violence in our country.
Of course there are hatreds that account for some mass shootings but killing young children does not seem to qualify. School massacres are usually done by boys whose psyches need the attention they will receive by horrendous murder, even postmortem.
This logic is suicidal, the calculus that it is better to be dead than isolated and hated. Being bullied and ridiculed is worse than death. Revenge is not targeted and it can lash out at anyone in a mean, evil world.
This mentality is aggravated by the shortsightedness of the adolescent brain. Forethought does not fully develop until their twenties in many young people. Consequences are rarely contemplated in emotional actions Thoughtlessness is good in soldiers; they must follow orders. Civilians, however, need to be aware of the effects of their decisions.
If adolescent boys cannot think well they must not be armed. If they can maim only a few people many legislators think the risk is tolerable. But modern machine guns can kill many in seconds. How sad that adolescent distress can create such tragic carnage.
We should make life better for people who do not fit into their community’s expectations. Isn’t accepting odd people better than provoking them?!
