To the Editor:
Four students with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program may not have placed in the top three of the SkillsUSA of Ohio state competition, but they each walked away winners nonetheless.
Achilles Wesney, Addison Wright, August Steinmetz and Luke Duncan took part in the Broadcast News Production competition at the state championship of SkillsUSA of Ohio on Tuesday in Columbus at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
The competition featured students from across the state of Ohio and tested groups on various abilities and skills related to putting together and performing a live news broadcast. Students were given an assortment of wire stories to choose from to create a three-minute show that featured international, national, state and sport stories. They then scripted the broadcast, complete with director’s cues and a rundown for judges to review. For Tri-County, Duncan served as the technical director, Wesney was the floor director and Wright and Steinmetz anchored the broadcast.
As the Sports Journalism and New Media program is in its first year, this was the first year these juniors were able to compete in an event of this type. Through our curriculum, we simulated director calls, floor director cues and camera placement while learning how to script the news. I was impressed with each team member’s curiosity for the process and their ability to learn and adapt quickly. The competition threw some curveballs at us but I believe they handled themselves admirably in their composure and determination.
The student journalists worked for nearly three hours on their scripts, the rundown, the cues, practicing their timing and learning the broadcast systems used by the competition before finally putting their learned skills on display. When they emerged from the makeshift studio, Duncan threw his hands up in celebration while the rest of the team flashed smiles that lit up the second floor of the A Hall.
At that moment, I knew for sure that their placing or not placing didn’t matter. What mattered was that Wesney, Wright, Duncan and Steinmetz accomplished their goal. They blazed a trail for future journalism students at Tri-County as they and their classmates in the program have done all year long. I was proud of them in that moment as I have been day in and day out this school year.
Tri-County’s participation in SkillsUSA is just one of countless great aspects of all the ways the school works to empower their students. I’d like to offer a special shoutout and congratulations to Criminal Justice students Aleena Carson, Quinn Triplett and Simeon Bellar, and their instructor, Commander Mike Collins, on the team winning silver in the crime scene investigation competition.
While there was some disappointment on the journalism students’ part when their group was not named in the top three, it quickly faded with the knowledge that they did their best and they competed well, especially for the first time ever having done so. In true competitor’s fashion, they all agreed that they would be ones to watch for next year.
Joe Higgins
Instructor of Sports Journalism and New Media
Tri-County Career Center and High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.